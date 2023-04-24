Big Valley Barbecue opens in Roanoke offering house-smoked meats

A new restaurant in downtown Roanoke is serving up a big barbecue flavor. Big Valley Barbecue opened this week and is located on Luck Avenue.

They offer house-smoked meats from pork, chicken, brisket, and ribs, as well as all the classic sides you’d find at any good barbecue joint.

They also offer to-go orders and family-size meals.

“They can expect home-smoked meats. That’s really what we like to focus on. We have a smoker in downtown Roanoke. You can smell it when you walk in the room,” said manager, Jojo Soprano.

The restaurant also has outdoor seating that’s dog-friendly.

See the restaurant’s location below.