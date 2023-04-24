Car plummets 50 feet down an embankment into Campbell County creek

A car went 50 feet down an embankment under a bridge and into a creek in Campbell County last week, according to the Concord Volunteer Fire Department.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A car went 50 feet down an embankment under a bridge and into a creek in Campbell County last week, according to the Concord Volunteer Fire Department.

Authorities say the incident happened Friday (April 21) in the vicinity of Moore’s County Store on Route 460.

Sources say the driver managed to get out of the vehicle and seek medical attention before crews arrived at the scene.

When Virginia State Police responded, they asked fire personnel to contain any fluids leaking into the water from the car to limit potential environmental harm. Firefighters were able to contain the fluids using boons until the wrecker company removed the car from the creek.

The westbound lanes of Route 460 were closed but have since reopened.

It’s unclear what led to the incident.