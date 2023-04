Crews with the Lynchburg Fire Department are currently responding to a fire at the Vistas at Dreaming Creek apartment complex on Timberlake Road.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Crews with the Lynchburg Fire Department are currently responding to a fire at the Vistas at Dreaming Creek apartment complex on Timberlake Road.

Residents have been evacuated as firefighters work to battle a fire in the attic of one of the apartment buildings.

10 News has reached out to the fire department for further details and haven’t heard back yet.

We will continue to update this article as more information become readily available.