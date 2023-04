DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Fire Department responded to a house fire that left extensive smoke and fire damage.

Authorities report that they arrived on Aspen Street to find a single-story home engulfed in flames.

After entering the house, crews determined that no one was inside and were able to extinguish the fire that had spread throughout the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and no injuries were reported.

Authorities did not say when the fire happened.