Roanoke Lebanese Festival to return after 3-year hiatus

A beloved festival is back this year after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The Roanoke Lebanese Festival is coming back to the Star City for its 22nd year.

The festival features Lebanese food, Lebanese music, and traditional Lebanese folk dancers in full costume.

Organizers say they can’t wait to bring the family-friendly event back to Roanoke.

“We are super excited, right, to be able to have everyone back. And we open our arms to everyone to come enjoy the festival,” said Samuel Silek, a parishioner at St. Elias Maronite Catholic Church.

The festival runs June 2 to June 4 at St. Elias Maronite Catholic Church on Cove Road NW in Roanoke.

Admission and parking are free.

Find more information about the festival here, and see the location of the event below.