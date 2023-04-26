Caesars Casino in Danville slated to open May 15, construction on resort continues

Caesars casino in Danville looks to fill hundreds of open positions

DANVILLE, Va. – After a successful hearing with the Virginia Lottery Board on Wednesday morning, Caesars Casino in Danville has announced an opening date.

Caesars Casino is slated to open on May 15 at 10 a.m., pending the successful completion of test dates with the Virginia Lottery, according to casino officials.

“We’ve received an incredible outpouring of support and cooperation to get us to this day, especially from the Danville community and the surrounding areas,” Chris Albrecht, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Danville Casino and Caesars Virginia, said in a statement. “The opening of the Danville Casino is a monumental step forward for us, and we are excited to begin welcoming guests on May 15.”

We’re told the casino will be open 24/7, and will offer the following:

740 slot machine titles,

25 live table games, including Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat, and more,

28 electronic table games, including Blackjack, Roulette, and Craps,

Eight Caesars Sportsbook self-service betting kiosks,

A Caesars Rewards® Center,

Three Stacks, a 24/7 quick-serve restaurant, serving classic American fare.

Officials said construction on the Caesars Virginia resort next door to the casino is ongoing.

The resort, which will include a 500-room hotel, a casino gaming floor, a spa, and more, is set to open in late 2024, according to Caesars officials.