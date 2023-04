LYNCHBURG, Va. – Noodles & Company officials have announced an opening date for their first Lynchburg location.

Officials say the restaurant will be opening on Wednesday, May 10 at 3919 Wards Road in Lynchburg.

We’re told the chain serves globally-inspired noodle dishes made to order, along with salads, and more.

Back in February, the chain also announced a new location in Christiansburg.

