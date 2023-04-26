Firefighter hospitalized after Vinton fire destroys two abandoned homes

A firefighter was transported to the hospital and two abandoned houses were destroyed after a fire Tuesday night (April 25), according to the Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department.

VINTON, Va. –

Crews were called to the 100 block of Highland Road for a report of the fire at about 11:05 p.m. and arrived to find a two-story wood frame home engulfed in flames. Witnesses were able to confirm that no one was inside and told authorities that the house was abandoned.

Not long after, the fire spread to another abandoned home, the department said.

The fire took about one hour to bring under control and sent one firefighter to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene and is investigating how the fire started.