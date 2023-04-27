Lawmakers introduce Child Care for Working Families Act

VIRGINIA – As working parents and child care facilities struggle nationwide, national lawmakers are hoping to fix some of today’s biggest challenges in the industry.

Whether that’s making child care affordable, expanding options, and supporting higher wages for child care workers.

On Thursday, lawmakers introduced the Child Care for Working Families Act, something they say is sorely needed.

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine is a co-sponsor of the bill.

“Infant care in Virginia averages about $15,000 per infant, a little bit cheaper for older kids, but so many families can’t afford it,” Kaine said. “Even if they could they can’t find it because they live in parts of the state where we don’t have providers especially after COVID.”

The proposal would cap child care costs for families to no more than seven percent of their income.