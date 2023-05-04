Celebrate Cinco de Mayo weekend at Elmwood Park with the first ever TacoRitas! Festival

10 News and the Berglund Center are teaming up for the first ever TacoRitas! Festival is coming to Elmwood Park on Sunday, May 7th from 12 to 4 p.m.

Celebrate the weekend with live Latin music, salsa dancing lessons, a taco eating contest and samples from local restaurants.

Sol y Rumba Mariachi is performing during the festival. The musical ensemble is made up of Latin musicians from the D.C. metro area. Their music focuses on poetic lyrics, dynamic voices and Latin performance.

Some of the local restaurants that will be serving up tasty dishes include Tuco’s, Cabo Fish Taco and Crescent City BBQ.

For the festival, there are different tickets. You can get the ultimate VIP package, a tasting ticket, or General Admission.