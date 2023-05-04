Lynchburg begins to heal through candlelight vigil for 6-year-old boy

The city of Lynchburg is in mourning after a child’s life was taken too soon. 6-year-old Kingston Campbell was on his bed playing video games when he was shot and killed by a group of people firing off rounds towards his home Monday night.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The city of Lynchburg is in mourning after a child’s life was taken too soon.

6-year-old Kingston Campbell was on his bed playing video games when he was shot and killed by a group of people firing off rounds towards his home Monday night.

On Wednesday evening, the Lynchburg community came out in full force to show support for the family and call for change.

Kingston’s mother, Shay Fowler, released a statement prior to the vigil saying in part “My only son. My youngest child. I will never be the same again.”

Throughout the vigil, various pastors along with local leaders and law enforcement spoke with the family right behind them. Lynchburg Police Chief, Ryan Zuidema was at a loss for words.

“I’m a father, I’ve got two boys and I can’t imagine losing one of my children. I just can’t imagine. To see a young woman, a mother who’s lost a 6-year-old son, it breaks my heart,” Zuidema said.

Zuidema along with Commonwealth Attorney, Bethany Harrison, took part in the vigil as an opportunity to call on the community to help bring justice to the individuals responsible for Kingston’s death.

“If a 6-year-old young man in his own home being shot and killed doesn’t provoke you to take some type of action, there is something wrong with you,” Zuidema said.

Kingston is just the latest child to be killed by gunfire in the Diamond Hill Neighborhood of Lynchburg this year.

“If you’re fed up seeing these headlines, you’re fed up having vigils like this and shedding tears for the loss of young innocent life … I implore you to do something,” Harrison said.

There is a GoFundMe to help the family with funeral costs. It has already raised more than $12,000.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective T. Hall at 434-455-6155 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online or use the P3 app on a mobile device.