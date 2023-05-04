Roanoke County home a total loss after fire, crews say (Credit: Roanoke County Fire and Rescue)

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A Roanoke County home was destroyed by a fire on Wednesday night, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

Crews said they responded to the 6600 block of Poages Mill Drive at 9:10 p.m. for the report of a house fire.

Station 11 arrived on the scene first and saw fire and smoke coming from the front of the one-story home, Roanoke County Fire and Rescue said.

A tanker shuttle was used to bring water to the scene of the fire, crews said. They said they were hampered in the firefight because of the lack of fire hydrants in the area.

There was one person inside the house at the time of the fire, according to the department.

Luckily, we’re told a neighbor alerted them of the fire, called 911, and helped them escape.

There were no injuries reported, but a cat is still missing, crews said.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is working to determine the cause of the fire and provide a damage estimate, the department said, but the home is a total loss.

According to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue, volunteer and career fire crews from the following areas helped fight this fire:

Back Creek,

Cave Spring,

Bent Mountain,

Clearbrook,

Mount Pleasant.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue posted a video from the scene to their social media pages, which you can watch below.

House fire on Poages Mill Road 5-3-23. pic.twitter.com/FewKOLVjMy — RoCo Fire & Rescue (@RoCoFireRescue) May 4, 2023

