Roanoke crews respond to fire on Elm Avenue SW

Crews responded to a structure fire on Elm Avenue SW on Friday afternoon, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

At 4:58 p.m. on Friday, crews said they responded to the 400 block of Elm Ave SW for a report of a structure fire.

When they got to the scene, they found a large, multiple occupancy home with smoke showing, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Several residents were able to escape on their own, crews said. Two were treated for smoke inhalation and another was transported in stable condition.

We’re told two dogs and a cat were also rescued from the fire.

Crews said the cause is still under investigation.

