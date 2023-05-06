74º

15-year-old dead after bicycle crash in Franklin County

The crash happened at 10:10 p.m. Thursday on Route 220, authorities said

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a vehicle-bicycle crash that left a 15-year-old dead Thursday in Franklin County.

Police said the crash happened at 10:10 p.m. on Route 220, one tenth of a mile north of Route 619 in Franklin County.

We’re told a 15-year-old boy was riding his electric bicycle in the southbound right lane on Route 220 when it was struck by a 2005 Honda Accord, which was heading south in the right lane on 220.

The operator of the bike was identified as Micah Meggs, 15, of Rocky Mount, according to VSP.

Authorities said Meggs died at the scene, and the driver of the Honda was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation.

