Collinsville house fire leaves one dead

COLLINSVILLE, Va. – One person is dead after a house fire on Friday in Collinsville, Henry County Assistant Fire Marshal Kiah Cooper told BTW 21.

We’re told crews responded to reports of smoke around 1 Friday afternoon and discovered a one-story brick home on Haverline Hill Road heavily involved in fire.

The homeowner was contacted and told officials that a family member might be inside the home, according to Cooper.

Once the home was safe to enter, crews went inside and found the body of a deceased person. The victim was sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office to be identified and for an autopsy, Cooper said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.