More than 1,000 AEP customers without power in Amherst County

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Hundreds of AEP customers are in the dark Monday morning in Amherst County, according to AEP.

AEP expects power to be restored by 11 a.m.

The cause of the sporadic outages is unclear at this time, but we have reached out to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office and Appalachian Power to learn more.

No word yet on school closures.

We will continue to update this article as we learn more.

