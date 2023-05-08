TAP to end COVID-19 era programs

ROANOKE, VA – The national COVID-19 emergency order is set to end on May 11, and while it is a sign the country is recovering from the pandemic, it means many COVID-era programs are coming to an end.

At Total Action for Progress in Roanoke, a number of programs will no longer have funding.

These include city-funded eviction prevention services.

This kept Roanoke City residents who were at risk of losing their apartments from being evicted and assisted with utility disconnection notices.

Another service that will no longer receive funding is the Department of Health Emergency COVID Assistance program in Alleghany County, Covington, and Craig County. This paid past-due rent and utilities.

“I think there are going to be people initially in a panic. The number of requests for COVID emergency relief has not necessarily gone down as we’ve gone further into the pandemic. We’re still getting multiple calls a day from families in crisis,” TAP director Jo Nelson said.

Veteran services are also affected. Supportive Services for Veterans Families (SSVF) will now be limited in its ability to place veterans in hotels for long periods of time, as well as other restrictions.

TAP encourages people to still call their office so they can help connect them to more resources in the area.