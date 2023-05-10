Lynchburg crews investigate fire that destroyed four portable restrooms at Percival’s Island

Four portable restrooms at Percival’s Island were destroyed after a suspicious fire over the weekend, according to the Lynchburg Fire Department.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Four portable restrooms at Percival’s Island were destroyed after a suspicious fire over the weekend, according to the Lynchburg Fire Department.

Crews responded around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday after a passerby spotted smoke and flames coming from the area of the footbridge to the island, crews said.

When they arrived, they found the portable restrooms next to the bridge had been set on fire and were quickly destroyed, according to the department.

We’re told the Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire and asks that you call (434) 455-6375 if you have any information about the incident.