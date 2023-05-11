Carroll County deputies searching for suspect in Cana area

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – Residents in the Cana area of Carroll County could see an increased police presence as deputies search for a suspect, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said a warrant has been obtained and report that the suspect is wanted in connection with an incident that happened earlier.

At this time, Carroll County deputies believe the suspect has been contained within a perimeter.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public to be on the lookout for any suspicious activity.

Details surrounding the incident are limited at this time but we will continue to update this article as we learn more.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops