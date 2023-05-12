Cyclist hit by vehicle in Lynchburg, airlifted to trauma center

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A cyclist was airlifted to a trauma center after being hit by a vehicle in Lynchburg on Friday, according to the Lyn-Dan Heights Volunteer Fire Department.

Crews said they responded to the call at 3:12 p.m. on English Tavern Road.

A member from Company 15 arrived on the scene almost immediately and began to provide lifesaving techniques, according to the department.

Medics arrived moments later and began stabilizing the cyclist, crews said.

We’re told Centra One was notified of the crash, arrived at the landing zone down the road, and flew the cyclist out to a nearby trauma center.

There is no word on the cyclist’s condition.