Reward fund launched to help find suspects who killed Lynchburg child

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Anyone with information that can lead to an arrest in Kingston Campbell’s case may now get a reward.

The group One Community, One Voice set up the Kingston Reward Fund through Bank of the James. If a person were to provide a tip through Crimestoppers that ultimately leads to an arrest and conviction, the person will be rewarded the money.

James Camm with One Community, One Voice says it’s time for the community to step up.

“We’re going to make a difference here. Police can do all they can but they cannot solve what we got to solve … the citizens,” Camm said.

Anyone can donate to the fund by going to a Bank of the James branch and telling them you want to donate to the Kingston Reward Fund.

The reward goes further than just justice for Kingston.

“We’re going to continue that fund in his name, that any violent crime or any solved crime … this fund will be there for our community,” Camm said.

Camm was joined by other community leaders on Thursday night at the Jubilee Family Center for a discussion about the fund and other things they’re considering in regard to preventive strategies.

One of the ideas presented was working with a group to get doorbell cameras or security cameras for homes throughout the city, especially for elderly people.

Shawn Hunter with Lynchburg Peacemakers says his group sees a lack of cameras when they check in on their neighbors.

“When we canvas the street, we are the ones that notice the lack of these security cameras and whatnot,” Hunter said.

Another idea was creating a response team that goes to the scene of a shooting and is there to comfort family, friends, and those affected by the violence.

Different organizations plan to meet with Lynchburg Mayor Stephanie Reed to come up with more proactive strategies.

Video from the incident can be seen in this article.