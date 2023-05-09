Hundreds gather in Lynchburg to remember 6-year-old shooting victim

A celebration of life was held for the Lynchburg 6-year-old who was tragically shot and killed

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Hundreds of people gathered for 6-year-old Kingston Campbell’s Celebration of Life Tuesday afternoon.

Campbell was struck by a bullet in his Lynchburg home last week while playing video games.

While the investigation is ongoing, Campbell was laid to rest Tuesday.

“You are perfect to me,” Raven Loving, one of many speakers said, “I don’t know why they had to take you. You never hurt nobody in my eyes, I saw stars. You are one of God’s stars.”

Campbell attended R.S. Payne Elementary School, according to his obituary.

His favorite color was blue, and he loved Mcdonald’s and video games.

Friends and family shared music, thoughts and prayers in honor of Campbell on Tuesday.

Other speakers called for action, as law enforcement and anti-gun violence groups attended.

“It’s not going to happen anymore, just look at somebody and say that’s the last time,” Dr. James Camm with One Community One Voice said. “That is the last time.”

Determination in the voices of people who spoke, eager to bring his family justice and stop the community’s gun violence.

“We’re going to make sure that this young man does not go in vain,” Dr. Camm said.

Dr. Camm said another event to honor Campbell’s life and spark change is in the works for Thursday.