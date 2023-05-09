LIVE | Celebration of Life for 6-year-old victim of Lynchburg shooting

On Tuesday, there will be a Celebration of Life for Kingston Campbell, a 6-year-old boy who was tragically shot and killed in Lynchburg last week.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – This is live coverage of a Celebration of Life for Kingston Campbell, a 6-year-old boy who was tragically shot and killed in Lynchburg last week.

The Lynchburg Police Department told 10 News that the young boy was killed by a stray bullet while playing video games at home.

The service will be held at the Ramp Church International on Thomas Road at noon and a burial will follow at the Lynchburg Baptist Cemetery.

To offer their support during a time of great loss, the Jubilee Family Development Center will be hosting youth basketball games Tuesday night in honor of Kingston.

Admission is $5 and games start at 6 p.m. Proceeds will go toward Kingston’s family, with the goal being to raise $6,000.