10 News anchor Brittny McGraw recognized during Roanoke Branch NAACP’s 23rd Annual Citizen of the Year Awards

Friday night a familiar face was among the community leaders recognized during the Roanoke Branch NAACP’s 23rd Annual Citizen of the Year Awards. WSLS 10 News anchor Brittny McGraw received the Citizen of the Year Award for Media.

“It’s such an honor to be recognized and know my work is having an impact in the community,” McGraw said.

The annual event celebrates excellence in a variety of categories, including the arts, education, corporate work, and humanitarian work.

The awards dinner took place at the Holiday Inn Tanglewood in Roanoke County.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney served as the guest speaker.