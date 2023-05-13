Police investigating two separate shootings in South Boston

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. – The South Boston Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that occurred early Saturday morning.

Police said at around 12:33 a.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of Ash Avenue for a report of multiple gunshots being fired at a residence.

Officers arrived on scene to find approximately 20 pistol cartridge casings in the roadway, and multiple bullet holes to a residence, according to authorities.

Police said officers interviewed the residents of the house and collected multiple pieces of evidence from the scene.

We’re told a 25-year-old male from South Boston was struck by a bullet and airlifted to the hospital for treatment.

Later, at approximately 2:33 a.m., police said officers responded to the 1600 block of Jeffress Boulevard for a report of a person with a gunshot wound.

Officers arrived on the scene to find a 35-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound to the right shoulder, according to police.

Police said the woman indicated she was a passenger in a vehicle when she was shot in the shoulder from a nearby vehicle, and the shooting appears to have stemmed from a verbal altercation at a local convenience store.

We’re told she was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

South Boston Police said at this time, they have no reason to believe these incidents are related, and these investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information concerning these incidents is asked to call the police department at 434-575-7203, or the Halifax County Emergency Communications Center at 434-476-3334. Callers may remain anonymous.