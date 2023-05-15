Amherst Police searching for carjacking suspect considered to be armed and dangerous

AMHERST, Va. – The Amherst Police Department says they are investigating an armed carjacking that happened on Sunday around 3 p.m. at the Ambriar Shopping Center near Dollar General.

According to police, a woman was approached by a man who brandished a firearm and stole her car.

They described the vehicle as a 2016 Subaru Forester with a Virginia License Plate ZH5905.

Police say the suspect is a Black man approximately 5′6 to six-feet tall, thin build, wearing a dark colored long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and a black face covering.

Investigators say the suspect was last seen traveling South of Route 29 Business towards Lynchburg from the Town of Amherst.

They say the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

According to police, this is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Amherst Police Department at 434-946-9300 and ask for Captain Ryan Watts.