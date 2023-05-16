NRV Thrive releases directory for food assistance programs in the region

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. – The Community Foundation of the New River Valley has released a Food Assistance Directory to help people fighting food insecurity get connected with programs that can help.

The 2023-2024 NRV Food Assistance Directory was released on Monday (May 15), detailing 53 food assistance programs in Floyd, Giles, Montgomery, and Pulaski counties, as well as the City of Radford.

The directory is part of the Thrive/Food Access Network initiative through the Community Foundation organization.

According to their website, the information in the directory was collected this spring. Officials recommend you contact the program ahead of time to make sure the information provided is still up-to-date.

You can access the directory online at cfnrv.org/thrive.