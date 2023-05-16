78º

LIVE

Local News

NRV Thrive releases directory for food assistance programs in the region

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: New River Valley, Food Assistance Directory, Food Insecurity, Community
FILE (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (Jacquelyn Martin, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. – The Community Foundation of the New River Valley has released a Food Assistance Directory to help people fighting food insecurity get connected with programs that can help.

The 2023-2024 NRV Food Assistance Directory was released on Monday (May 15), detailing 53 food assistance programs in Floyd, Giles, Montgomery, and Pulaski counties, as well as the City of Radford.

The directory is part of the Thrive/Food Access Network initiative through the Community Foundation organization.

According to their website, the information in the directory was collected this spring. Officials recommend you contact the program ahead of time to make sure the information provided is still up-to-date.

You can access the directory online at cfnrv.org/thrive

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email