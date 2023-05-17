Celebrate different cultures from all around the world this weekend in Elmwood Park

Roanoke’s largest free multicultural festival is taking over Elmwood Park on Saturday, May 20.

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke’s largest free multicultural festival is taking over Elmwood Park on Saturday, May 20. Local Colors Festival is celebrating its 32nd year.

You can enjoy an opening ceremony, Parade of Nations, performances and dozens of vendor booths representing cultures from around the world. There will be cuisine, artisan booths, educational and cultural displays and community partners.

There is also a space for children to learn and explore. They can enjoy interactive activities to learn about different cultures and get their face painted.

The festival will also feature an international beer truck where you can sample different spirits from around the world.

Some of the performers for the festival include Southwest Virginia Ballet, World of Dance, Community Arts Reach and Dream Dance Fitness.

Lisa Spencer, the executive director of Local Colors, says this festival is important because we need to recognize the different cultures that are present here in Southwest Virginia

“We have such a diverse community, and when you acknowledge and honor people’s cultural heritage, it really shows them that they are seen and they are valued,” says Spencer.

Make sure to come to the festival hungry because Kona KoffeeHouse, Sudah’s Kitchen, Lynchburg’s Caribbean Jerk Pot, Empanada Nirvana Roanoke and more will be on site serving up some tasty international dishes.

The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.