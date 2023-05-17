Trial date postponed for Montgomery County man charged in connection to U.S. Capitol Riots

(U.S. Department of Justice)

Left: Photo of Jeremy Groseclose from criminal complaint RIGHT: Photos authorities believe show Jeremy Groseclose at and inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021

The trial for a Montgomery County man accused of participating in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol has been postponed.

Jeremy Groseclose was originally set to go to trial on Aug. 8, 2022, and was initially postponed to Nov. 14, 2022.

The trial is now set for Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, at 9 a.m. in Courtroom 27A.

In February 2021, Groseclose was arrested at his home in Elliston on four federal charges that include: obstruction of law enforcement, obstruction of Congress, knowingly entering a restricted building and violent entry on Capitol grounds. Authorities say someone in the community turned him in.

In April 2021, a grand jury indicted Groseclose on six charges:

Civil disorder

Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building

A pre-trial conference will also be held on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, at 11 a.m. in Courtroom 27A.

