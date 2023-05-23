Altec in Botetourt Co. to create 150 new jobs with new product line

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Altec Industries is investing more than a million dollars in a new product line in Botetourt County, creating around 150 new jobs, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin.

Youngkin announced Tuesday that the company, a global industrial machinery manufacturer, will invest $1.4 million to expand its construction equipment product line in Botetourt County, creating more than a hundred jobs and additional investment in the existing facility.

Youngkin said the company established its Botetourt County facility around 22 years ago in 2001 at the Botetourt Center at Greenfield.

“Altec Industries has a well-established reputation as an outstanding corporate steward in Botetourt County, and this expansion bolsters the company’s commitment to the region and to Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Creating 150 new jobs and reinvesting in the region sends a clear message to manufacturers that the Commonwealth is the right place to locate and grow, and we look forward to a continued partnership with Altec.”

Virginia successfully competed with other states for the expansion project, Youngkin said – the Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked alongside Botetourt County and the Roanoke Regional Partnership to secure the project.

Officials say the organizations will support Altex’s job creation through Virginia Jobs Investment Program.