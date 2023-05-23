Krispy Kreme to offer 2023 grads free dozen on May 24

All graduating high school and college seniors wearing class of 2023 swag are eligible for Krispy Kreme's free dozen on May 24, 2023 (Credit: Krispy Kreme, Business Wire)

Krispy Kreme has something sweet in store for 2023 grads.

On Wednesday, May 24, grads can wear their class of ‘23 gear – hats, shirts, jackets, or even their grad cap and gown – to Krispy Kreme and get a free original glazed dozen, the company said.

Krispy Kreme said the dozen will come in a special “dough-ploma” wrapped box at participating shops.

We’re told this is the fourth consecutive year the company has honored graduating seniors with free dozens.

Officials say the offer is valid while supplies last, and no purchase is necessary. To see if a location near you is participating, click here to find their phone number and get in touch.