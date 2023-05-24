Recharge Boutique clothes closet opens at Salem High School

A ribbon cutting was held on Wednesday for the Recharge Boutique, a new clothes closet run by the school’s robotics team.

The clothes closet is part of a service project and was made possible through donations from local businesses like Cato and Walmart.

“We try and pride ourselves in making things look good, so we tried our best to make this look good so people don’t feel like they’re reaching into a big cardboard box, grabbing some clothes. They feel like they’re genuinely shopping at a nice boutique, clothing store,” Adam Greene with the Salem High robotics team said.

“We know there’s a stigma to handouts or feeling like somebody’s having to give you something so we wanted to make it a true experience,” Beth Denton, a faculty sponsor said.

Students have regular “shopping hours” when they can select clothing they would not otherwise have, during which time they can get up to six items for free.

The store has also been used by staff members.