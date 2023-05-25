Danville Police searching for woman last seen Tuesday

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department is searching for a woman reported missing.

Police say 26-year-old Danielle Jeffers was last seen by her family on Tuesday, May 23.

Her family is concerned about her welfare, according to DPD.

DPD did not specify where she was last seen. What she was wearing when she was last seen and where she is going is unknown, according to police.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by either calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again, calling 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approaching any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE.