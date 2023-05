Two people have been forced from their homes after a fire broke out in Southeast Roanoke Wednesday afternoon, according to Roanoke-Fire EMS.

ROANOKE, Va. – Two people have been forced from their home after a fire broke out in Southeast Roanoke Wednesday afternoon, according to Roanoke-Fire EMS.

At about 1:17 p.m., crews were called to the 1600 block of Wise Ave for the fire and arrived to find flames coming from the back of the house.

We’re told the fire was quickly extinguished and no one was hurt.

At this time, the Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.