Man facing animal cruelty charges after multiple dogs seized from Bedford County home, authorities say

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A man is facing charges after authorities found multiple dogs mistreated at a Bedford County home, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said on Friday, May 19, a person reported a dog running at large in the area of 3000 block of Trents Ferry Road that was “skinny” and had “old untreated injuries.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Carl Jackson claimed ownership of the dog. Deputies said that due to other dogs on the property, and living conditions, a search warrant was obtained and executed.

Eleven more dogs were seized and many charges were placed due to animal cruelty, authorities said.

Dogs seized from Bedford County home (Bedford County Sheriff's Office) (WSLS)

We’re told the dogs were taken to a veterinarian for treatment and further care.

Anyone looking to adopt a pet should contact the Bedford County Animal Shelter at 540-586-7690 or the Friends Of Bedford County Animal Shelter Facebook group.