Troutville Trail Days returns this weekend

The weekend-long event kicks off on Friday night

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Sydney Jaxtheimer, Multimedia Journalist

TROUTVILLE, Va. – The 10th Annual Troutville Trail Days is taking place this weekend.

It’s a festival to bring together the community with visitors making their way through town while hiking the Appalachian Trail.

It will take place at Troutville’s Town Park with food, live music, vendors, and a guided hike on a section of the trail.

Outdoor Trails is one of the many sponsors of the event.

“All the yearly thru-hikers making their way through all 14 almost 2200 miles, our local community all the outdoor recreation the area has to offer. So it’s a little bit of something for everybody. We try and bring together the hikers and the community for a weekend,” Andrea Futrell, co-owner of Outdoor Trails said.

The weekend-long event kicks off on Friday night with a free dinner for hikers outside the Troutville Town Hall hosted by local churches.

