Radford crews, citizens save pup from New River

Radford police, rescue crews, citizens work together to save a furry friend from the New River (Credit: Radford City Police Department)

RADFORD, Va. – A heroic rescue for man’s best friend in Radford.

As a couple of citizens were boating down the New River on Thursday, they spotted a dog in distress and called dispatch for help, according to the Radford City Police Department.

Radford City Fire and EMS and Radford Police officers responded to the area quickly and worked together with the citizens to save the pup from the river.

But had the citizens not made the call, the dog may not have been rescued at all.

“As you can see it was a team effort and these amazing citizens saved a dog’s life,” RCPD wrote in a Facebook post. “Thank you to our officers and Radford City Fire/EMS for your response that led to fast rescue of the cold and tired pup.”

