Two hospitalized after apartment fire in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire at the James Crossing Apartments in Lynchburg Thursday, according to the Lynchburg Fire Department.

The department said at the time, there is no word on their conditions.

Officials said crews are still overhauling the scene and several people had to be evacuated from the building, including a woman who was rescued from an upstairs apartment.

There were no firefighter injuries, according to the department.

LFD said it took crews about one hour to get the fire under control, and there is no word yet on a possible cause.

The Forest Volunteer Fire Department, Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department, and Monelison Volunteer Fire Department assisted on the scene.

Officials with Atlantic Housing Management, the property owner of James Crossing Apartments provided the following statement to 10 News.