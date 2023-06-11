Crews respond to apartment fire in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Fire Department is investigating a fire that left residents displaced at the Birchwood Apartments in Lynchburg.

Officials said the call came in at 10:30 p.m. Saturday for the report of a bathroom on fire.

LFD said units arrived to find smoke at 532 Hillside Court. We’re told a bathroom ventilation fan had caught fire.

According to officials, the fire was extinguished quickly, but there was some smoke and fire extension into the common attic of the building.

Firefighters said holes had to be cut in the roof for ventilation.

At this time, it is unknown how many residents were displaced, but officials say the Lynchburg Fire Department restoration officer is assisting them.

