Community rallies around family of mother killed in Dublin

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Gearheads for a Cause typically raises money for an organization or member of the community, but now the group is raising money for one of its own.

“For someone to be taken so suddenly and so cruelly, it deserves to be out there for her name not to be forgotten, and what happened to her not to be forgotten,” said Gearheads co-founder Laken Smith.

On May 30, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of multiple gunshots in Dublin.

When they arrived, they found 27-year-old Jimmy Ray Brewer III and 25-year-old Ashley Ray dead.

According to Laken, Ashley was a key member.

”This one has hit closer to home. It has touched everyone in the organization. This is someone who has come out to our events, has helped promote our events and is no longer there with us. She was taken violently from everyone,” Laken said.

On Sunday, members gathered to raise money for Ashley’s two sons.

Co-founder Jay Smith says people show out to support one of their own.

”There’s a lot of people out there, especially for something like this, that are generous enough to donate and help the family out,” Jay said.

They held a raffle, cake walk and showed off their cars to raise money.

Laken says it’s the least they can do.

”It is a blessing and an honor really because of her family and the community, and it’s just something we’re honored to be able to do,” she said.

Laken and her daughter painted rocks with Ashley’s name on them, hoping they will be passed on and Ashley’s name will be kept alive.

”See how far they get about. See how far Ashley Ray gets out. And people can even go on our page and see exactly who Ashley Ray is,” Laken said.

