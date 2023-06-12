Two face felony abduction charges after Bedford County girl found in Florida

Two Floridians are facing felony abduction charges after a Bedford County girl was found in Jacksonville, according to authorities.

Karen Concetaa and Alexander Baab are both facing felony abduction charges and are currently awaiting extradition after a missing and endangered child alert was issued for an 11-year-old girl from Bedford on Saturday.

It all started when the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1300 block of Sycamore Creek Drive in Goode around 12:30 p.m., when family members told deputies the girl had been missing since around 10:30 a.m.

Deputies said they immediately started a ground search for the girl and began to call local resources to help with the search. As reinforcements started to arrive, a neighbor came out to ask what was going on. When she was told about the search, she told deputies that she saw a white sedan parked in the area with Florida tags. She said she went and asked if they needed help between 10 and 10:30 a.m.

After viewing video footage, deputies identified a white Honda sedan with Florida tags and a woman behind the wheel.

With the help of the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children, Virginia State Police, and the FBI, authorities were able to find the girl in Jacksonville, Florida. Local authorities in Jacksonville were able to find the girl who was still in the car with the suspects. She was found safe, and the suspects were detained.

Further investigation is needed in the case and additional charges may be obtained.