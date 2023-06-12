Virginia Education Association latest group to oppose Bedford Co. school policy

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Fallout grows as groups come forward to express concerns over a new Bedford County Schools policy that limits how teachers can talk with students about sexual orientation or gender identity.

The policy, enacted last week, states teachers can’t initiate conversations with students about their gender identity or sexual orientation.

“We were immediately concerned about our students and our staff in Bedford County the second we got the news of this new policy,” Taisha Steele, with the Virginia Education Association, said.

Steele said the group felt the need to speak up. Previously, the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union) released a statement opposing the policy.

“It can truly keep our educators from being their authentic self when it comes to teaching in the classroom,” Steele said. “When we talk about bullying/harassment, it’s not just the bullying/harassment of students but that can also be around our educators as well.”

Steele said she’s also concerned about students losing a shoulder to lean on.

“A policy of this nature can really harm students,” Steele said. “It sets students up to be bullied. It sets them up for harassment. It sets them up for suicide risk.”

Meanwhile, Bedford County school leaders said they’ll continue to promote a discrimination-free learning environment and that school is and must always be a safe place for everyone.

A spokesperson for the school system released a statement on Monday saying in part, “It also continues to be our focus, as expressed in the revisions to Policy INB that our administrators, teachers, employees, and students respect the dignity of others, acknowledge the right of others to express differing opinions, as well as foster and defend intellectual honesty, freedom of inquiry and instruction, and freedom of speech and association.”

School leaders said teachers can continue to teach about sexual orientation or gender identity if it’s a part of approved curriculum materials.