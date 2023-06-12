Yoga to manage chronic pain, maintain mobility | Consumer Reports

Yoga, which blends movements and poses with deep breathing, meditation, and stretching, has many potential health and physical benefits that can help you ease your chronic pain.

Talia Castro-Pozo, a professional dancer and mother, turned to yoga after developing back pain.

“After my pregnancy and dancing professionally for so many years I had a lot of back pain and basically yoga really helped me, you know, feel better,” she said.

Whether it’s your hip, back, knee, or shoulder, Consumer Reports says yoga may help manage chronic pain.

“It improves flexibility and helps build muscle and core strength, which can help alleviate discomfort,” Catherine Roberts with CR said.

If you have chronic pain, Chaya Spencer, who is a certified yoga teacher, recommends finding the right type of yoga class for you.

“Find a class that has the words ‘beginner’ in the title, or ‘slow’ or ‘gentle’ ‘restorative.’ if your issue is very intense, maybe you want to find a chair class,” she said.

Spencer said the cobra pose can help relieve some stress from back pain.

“This pose is very good for creating stability in the lower back and flexibility in the lower back so it firms all the muscles in the back body,” Spencer said.

CR says you can also try yoga classes online.

“Yoga may also have mental health benefits. The deep breathing involved can help alleviate stress,” Roberts said.

“After practicing yoga, I feel integrated, happy, flexible, I feel ready to take on the day,” Castro-Pozo said.

Consumer Reports suggests getting your doctor’s approval before starting a yoga program and finding knowledgeable teachers.