Jury trial begins for man accused of killing his girlfriend in Franklin County

Heather Hodges was last seen in 2012, declared dead in May 2023

Amy Cockerham, Multimedia Journalist

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A jury trial is underway for the man police say killed his girlfriend in Franklin County.

Heather Hodges was last seen in 2012. Police say her boyfriend, Paul Jordan, reported her missing.

Hodges’ body has not been found, but she was officially declared dead in May.

Jordan has been charged with second-degree murder and concealing a body.

On Tuesday, Hodges’ sister was the first witness called to testify.

10 News is in the courtroom now and will have an update when the session is dismissed.

