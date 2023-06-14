Rezoning of Preston Park Elementary School in Roanoke begins

Roanoke City Public School officials have started the process of building a new Preston Park Elementary School

The existing Preston Park Elementary currently does not meet zoning requirements.

Designers of the new school said they hope to increase safety and enhance learning.

The rezoned school will also align with crime prevention through environmental design principles and place the school further from the road, reducing distractions.

“Having parked in the front entrance enhances natural surveillance, and allows a clear line of sight for authorities, staff, and visitors to observe their surroundings. This visibility creates a deterrent effect, making it easier to identify safety hazards and suspicious activities. It fosters a sense of collective responsibility and encourages a proactive approach to safety,” said Joshua Johnson, youth development and intervention coordinator.

There will be an opportunity for public comment on the rezoning July 10 and 17.