‘I hurt’: Kingston Campbell’s father speaks out, calls on Lynchburg community to take action

LYNCHBURG, Va. – In the face of grief, the Lynchburg community is rallying together to fight gun violence.

It’s been over a month since 6-year-old Kingston Campbell was shot and killed while playing video games in bed.

Police released this surveillance video from the night it happened, but still no arrests have been made.

10 News is working for you to explain how people are coming together to keep kids safe after this senseless tragedy.

On Thursday, the Peacemakers, police, and Kingston’s family stood together to show they won’t stand for violence in their neighborhood.

“I hurt. I hurt”

A pain Christopher Campbell lives with every day after his 6-year-old son Kingston was shot and killed back in May.

“The world keeps spinning … I got two other daughters to take care of … Kingston on my mind every day.”

Kingston’s tragic death united a grieving community determined to prevent more gun violence.

On Thursday, the Lynchburg Peacemakers announced their newest effort to fight gun violence: the Safe Streets initiative.

President Shawn Hunter said that thanks to $1,100 in community donations from Diamond Hill Baptist Church, they were able to buy six surveillance cameras, which will be strategically placed along Floyd Street where the deadly shooting happened.

“If they are doing something criminal … helps reduce crime … electronic eyes or human eyes ... doing devilish deeds.”

Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema couldn’t release any new details about the investigation but said police are continuing to follow leads.

“We’re continuing to comb through evidence. Our continued plea ... need to come forward, they need to step up. If this was your child, you’d absolutely want someone to come forward,” he said.

Campbell called on the community to act.

“You know, somebody needs to come forth. Can’t have any murderers running loose in our city and killing no kids,” Campbell said.

The Peacemakers are still collecting donations to buy more surveillance cameras.

Citizens who want one can contact the Peacemakers.