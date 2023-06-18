Lynchburg Man charged in fatal crash in Amelia County

AMELIA COUNTY, Va – Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality on Patrick Henry Highway near Circle Drive in Amelia County on Friday June 16th around 9:45 p.m.

Police say Brandon Scott Stein, 28, of Lynchburg, Va., was traveling westbound in a 1999 Buick Sentry on Patrick Henry Highway when the vehicle crossed the median and struck a 2002 Honda Accord head-on, which was traveling eastbound.

Detectives identified the driver as Tamia Ronique Fitzgerald, 19, of Blackstone, Va.

Fitzgerald was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries. A juvenile seated in rear was med-flighted from the scene for treatment of serious injuries. Another teenage passenger in the front seat succumbed to injuries on the scene. None were wearing a seatbelt.

Stein was taken to the hospital for treatment of non life threating injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was charged with driving under the influence of drugs. Further charges are pending.

This crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Richmond Division Crash Reconstruction Team.