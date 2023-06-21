No criminal charges filed against Alleghany County deputy who shot and killed dog after attack

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – An Alleghany County sheriff’s deputy will not face charges after fatally wounding a dog in an attack in April, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said on April 19, the deputy responded to a call of a dog running at large in the Paynes Grade area. We’re told the deputy was attacked by the dog, and subsequently, the deputy “fatally wounded the animal.”

We previously reported that when the deputy spotted the dog, which still had its chain attached, it began barring its teeth. It then bit the officer two times, aggressively shaking the deputy as it attacked him, authorities said.

The deputy tried to use his extendable baton, but was unable to do so due to the extreme aggressiveness of the dog.

On May 22, Alleghany County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Gardner found that criminal charges against the deputy are not appropriate in this case.

“After a thorough review of the evidence available, it appears that Deputy McGuire acted in reasonable fear of bodily injury while the dog was aggressively biting him. Consequently, criminal charges against Deputy McGuire are not appropriate,” Gardner said.