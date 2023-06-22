Altavista crash leaves one in serious condition, another with minor injuries (Credit: Altavista Fire Company)

ALTAVISTA, Va. – Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Altavista on Thursday, according to the Altavista Fire Company.

Crews said they responded to the 1400 block of Wards Road at 12:50 p.m. Thursday for reports of a two-car crash.

When Rescue 10 got to the scene, they found a dump truck in the road with front end damage and a heavily damaged pickup truck overturned on its roof in the median, authorities said.

We’re told bystanders were able to pry the door open and remove one person from the flipped truck. The person was transported to LewisGale in serious condition.

Another person was transported by Medic 8 with minor injuries, the department said.

Crews said Virginia State Police is investigating the cause of the crash.