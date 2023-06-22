Nearly 3,000 without power in Franklin County and Roanoke

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – If you woke up in the dark Thursday morning, you’re not alone.

According to Appalachian Power, as of 12:28 p.m., more than 1,800 people are without power in Franklin County as heavy rain continues to move through much of the Commonwealth. AEP says the outages were caused by an ‘equipment-related’ issue but didn’t provide any further details. Power should be restored by 2:30 p.m.

In addition to this, there are also 1,071 people without power in Roanoke due to a tree making contact with a powerline.

Estimated restoration for those outages is 6 p.m., Appalachian Power said.

If you would like to report a power outage, please call 1-800-956-4237.